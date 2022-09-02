One of Breathitt County’s hardest hit economic contributors by the July flood was agriculture/farming. Breathitt County farms raise fruits, vegetables, hay, tobacco, and livestock to just name a few of the top examples, which in turn are responsible for hundreds of products found in stores every day. Breathitt County farmland is in the low-lying areas, which agriculture experts say makes the perfect locale to get flooded.
Arch Sebastian, the President of the Mountain Cattlemen’s Association, explains, “We have a tremendous amount of people in Breathitt County who farm. Those farmers lived off the same land that was swept away by last month’s flooding.”
That swept away land was their livelihood. Acres upon acres of farmland were covered with silt, sediment, and mud left behind when the flood waters receded. What vegetation did survive is of no value because of possible contamination and livestock will not eat it according to Sebastian.
Another affected aspect was farm infrastructure consisting of coops, barns, stables, fencing, and irrigation.
The Breathitt County Extension Office (BCEO) is attempting to help farmers in need of feed and other supplies. The BCEO is trying to provide relief in any way it can according to its officials.
Extension Officer Reed Graham explains, “One of the biggest ways we have helped farmers is by providing guidance and information early during the aftermath, and now our focus has shifted more to providing relief and supplies. The donations have poured in and the BCEO has been able to coordinate with farmers to get these supplies where they are needed. We are really supplying the region from our hub, a warehouse in Jackson, not just Breathitt County. We have a needs-based survey that can be found online or picked up at our offices at 1155 Main Street in Jackson, that allows us to address the specific needs of our farmers as well as ask donors for specific supplies.”
“Our farmers were hit a lot harder this time around then in 2021. The flood happened during growing season, preventing farmers from harvesting their crops. It is recommended that farmers not re-plant in flooded soil until after 60 days, which ends this season for them. It is so heartbreaking to see all these farmers lose what they have worked so hard for,” added Graham.
One such way the BCEO is helping in the short-term is teaming up with the LEE (Let’s Empower Employment) Initiative to bring in funding for local farmers, making farmers feel relevant, that in turn encourages them to stay put in Breathitt County, while providing free fruits and vegetables for citizens of the county and surrounding areas at the local Farmers’ Market.
“The farmers in the northern region of the county were not affected as much by the flood, so by teaming with the LEE Initiative, this was a great way to help local farmers and help the people get quality produce. I have never seen as many smiles at the Farmers’ Market as I have during this event. Try to get their early as it is usually gone in about 20 to 30 minutes,” remarked Graham.
Free Market Day takes place at the Breathitt County Farmer’s Market located at 3215 Quicksand Road in Jackson, or as some describe the location, near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Quicksand Road. The market will be open during its normal hours on Wednesdays (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and on Saturdays (8 a.m. – Noon). However, the food is supplied on a first-come, first-serve basis, and may be gone quickly.
The free market event is scheduled for four weeks, with two remaining weeks left.
All local farmers need to get the BCEO needs-based survey that can be found online or picked up at its offices at 1155 Main Street in Jackson. For more information call 606-666-8812.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.