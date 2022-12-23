(Photo: (Left) Ryland Gross; (Right) Cameron Snowden.)
Two Breathitt County natives, Ryland Gross and Cameron Snowden, chose to attend Harvard University as their institution of higher learning. Ryland and Cameron say that while they enjoy the university and community, it has been somewhat of an adjustment.
“Being at Harvard is different and it is definitely a change of pace from being back home, but the university and community has been very welcoming. I am very thankful to have Cameron and other students from eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, the Appalachia area. Together we have formed the Appalachia Student Association and when we can meet, it helps to talk about home while also advocating for eastern Kentucky and Appalachia on campus,” said Ryland.
Growing up, it was a dream of Ryland’s to attend the University of Kentucky, but when the opportunity arose for him to apply to Harvard, he did so and was accepted. “My dream school as a little boy was UK, but when I turned 17, I started to think that maybe Harvard was something I could do as well after Cameron was accepted. Now, I realize that this is the right place for me, that I made the right choice. I would also encourage any student to apply to Harvard. The school actually has cheaper tuition than one might think as well as really good financial aid; and welcomes students from interesting parts of the world, and eastern Kentucky fits that description.”
When asked about his overall experience at Harvard thus far, Ryland had this to say, “All of my classes are going well and are taught by wonderful professors, but if pressed to pick a favorite, it would have to be a mathematical class taught by Hugh Wooden, a renowned Mathematician and Theorist, who has made notable contributions to his field. Professor Wooden’s class is small, but still very cool and informative, I think I have learned a lot from his class.”
“I will say that I am shocked at how much effort and work I have to dedicate to school. Almost of all my time goes to school, not much is left for things outside of it. And I do miss home, but I can close my eyes and turn on some Keith Whitley and Tyler Childers and be back there. But overall, I am enjoying the experience and having other students from the Appalachian area here does help with adjusting. Being this far from home, does make me appreciate eastern Kentucky even more now, and just how special home is. I am definitely looking forward to being back home on my next break (December 15th – December 22nd).”
Ryland went on to stress that he is happy with his classes and his decision to attend Harvard and that he is very grateful to all the teachers he had in the Breathitt County and Jackson Independent schools. “They shaped and molded me. I feel like I am here today because of everybody back home. I am truly grateful for each of them.”
While nothing is official, Ryland says he is leaning towards attending law school but also has an interest in mathematics and research, so he is not ruling out the possibility of pursuing a career in Data Science.
Ryland is the son of Michelle and Ronnie Gross of Jackson.
“When I was in high school I attended the Craft Academy and got to study abroad for a summer in Berlin, Germany, and I feel as though those two experiences got me outside of the Breathitt County bubble and prepared me well for attending Harvard,” stated Cameron, “but with that being said there were some things I had to get used to.”
Cameron would add that there was always just one place he wanted to go to college at. “Harvard has always been my dream school; it has always been my first choice.”
Cameron says that he has decided to major in Government and minor in English. He has interned with a public policy think tank recently and enjoyed the experience. “I am not exactly sure of my career path just yet, public policy is an option, while law school could be another option. But what I do know for sure is, whatever I choose, I want it to be something that puts me in a place to help the region I am from. I want to help the people of eastern Kentucky and Appalachia.”
“Overall, I have really enjoyed my time thus far at Harvard. I have got to meet some interesting people from interesting places that otherwise I would not have got to meet. If I had to pick a favorite class, it would be a Sociology class, Poverty in the US. The class allowed me to go out into the field and complete assignments, and interact with those facing poverty, and it has been an interesting experience.”
Cameron is the son of Renee Davidson (mother), Kevin Davidson (stepfather), and Gregory Snowden (father).
Harvard University is a private Ivy League university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard founded in 1636 is one of eight schools that make up the group (Ivy League) that is known for academic excellence and selectiveness in admissions. All eight of the schools are ranked in the top 18 highest rated universities in the United States with Yale, Harvard, and Princeton in the top five.
Harvard is a historically prestigious university that is world-renowned and recognized as one of the finest academic institutions, not just in the US, but in the entire world according to the US News & World Report.
As Ryland described, “The day-to-day routine at Harvard is just like it is at any other college really.” While that may be so, Ryland and Cameron deserve to be commended for their admission into one of the world’s most prestigious universities.
