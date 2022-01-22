Breathitt County artist, Ralph Fugate, is once again having his art highlighted this time as the 2022 official artist for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The NFR is being held at the Thomas Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) during the first full week of December. The top fifteen money winners in each professional rodeo event are showcased as they compete for the world title in what is known as the “Super Bowl of the rodeo circuit.”
Fugate credits being selected as the 2021 official artist of the Kentucky Derby as paving the way for him to be selected to represent the NFR. Through a friend that resides in Louisville, Ralph got introduced to the Communications Director of Churchill Downs, and the Director became a huge fan of his art. From there, through a series of emails and examples of his artwork, Fugate received the notice asking if he wanted to become the official artist of the Derby.
He explained this experience led to the connection that would earn him the title of becoming the official artist of the NFR. He became good friends with the merchandising coordinator for the Kentucky Derby and after working closely with the coordinator throughout the Derby process, he felt Ralph would be a perfect fit for the NFR, another event in which he oversees.
One can also admire the works of Fugate throughout Breathitt County and the surrounding areas. Ralph is currently in negotiations with his fifth school (Boyle County High School) to feature his murals and painting projects. It all began when Owsley County Superintendent Tim Bobrowski asked him to do a project for the outside of the school’s gymnasium wall. Fugate’s success with Owsley County, led to his artwork being featured at Breathitt County High School, Perry County Central, and Cordia. “Doing these large murals and painting projects for these schools is a huge blessing as it gives me maximum exposure in these particular counties. I’m really enjoying working with all these different schools and administrators,” added Fugate.
He has a mural that can be seen at the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health in Hazard and just recently did three portraits of Breathitt County Library Directors including Jeanette Shouse and current Director Stephen Bowling. Fugate painted a portrait of John R. Turner for the Turner Foundation office and is working on a portrait for the Farm Bureau office in Jackson. Having the privilege to be entrusted to paint these portraits is not lost on Fugate, as he states, “It’s a true honor to paint such special pieces for these businesses.”
Ralph has produced works for the public to purchase through two galleries he works with in Lexington, The Wills Fine Art Gallery on Jefferson Street and Thoroughbred Antique Gallery on East Main Street. He will also do pieces for local individuals, as private commissions are a large part of what he does. These private commissions can be portraits of family members, relatives, pets, landscapes, and much more.
Ralph, also affectionately known as “Snake” by his community, family, and friends, is a moniker that has stuck with him since childhood. “There’s a lot of people that still don’t know my real name,” laughs Fugate who never had any classes or formal art training and was 25 years old before he brushed his first painting.
Raised in Breathitt County, as a kid he drew simple cartoons but never took it seriously instead he focused on sports having a stellar basketball career that began at Jackson City and ended as an All-State Honorable Mention his senior year in 1988 at Breathitt County. He played one year of collegiate basketball at Lees College in Jackson. From college graduation, he took the nine to five route until pursuing his passion of art full time three years ago.
Ralph Fugate is doing what he loves and, in the process, reaping the rewards of his extraordinary talent all the while keeping his Breathitt County roots.
