At approximately 3 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to a fire alarm activation on Main Street.
Upon arriving at the scene, a firefighter found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) was notified and responded immediately. The victim was Jason Lewis of Jackson.
JPD Officers arrived on the scene and located the firemen and Lewis in a secure location. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment on scene.
JPD Officers cleared the area and residence to determine that the assailant, Roy Fugate, had fled on foot. There were no other injuries or threats. Fugate had been on the run since the incident.
Fugate was captured and arrested on Saturday, September 10, 2022, by the JPD along with Breathitt County Constable Ronnie Begley without incident. Fugate was caught in a field behind the Kentucky River Medical Center (KRMC) on Jett Drive in Jackson.
Fugate was transported and lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center in Perry County. Fugate is facing numerous charges including burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief, and violation of an EPO/DVO (Emergency Protection Order/Domestic Violence Order).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.