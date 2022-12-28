Jessica Fugate was the lucky winner of the car giveaway by SEC Auto Sales. As pictured here, an emotional Fugate received her Chevrolet Equinox from a member of the SEC Auto Sales team.
“Thanks to SEC Auto Sales. This proves there are still great people in this world. Jeff (Feltner), I truly believe this was a God thing. I pray God blesses you and your family for this awesome act of kindness. Jessica is a great person, great worker. So glad I am her friend and got to see her blessed like this,” stated Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis.
