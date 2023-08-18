Fun Fact about the month of August
The first "around the-world" telegram was sent on
August 20, 1911, to test how fast it could travel to several countries before returning. The message traveled almost 28,000 miles in 16.5 minutes.
August Baby
August babies are often great leaders. They have a fearless personality with great ability to lead others to a goal. Often attractive and suave, they love to be the center of attention and enjoy compliments from others. They are highly romantic and show their affections easily.
Unique/Famous Birthdays
Annie Oakley
Davey Crockett
Francis Scott Key
Mary Shelley
Orville Wright
Tom Brady
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother of England
Jeff Gordon
Neil Armstrong
Patrick Ewing
Lucille Ball
Roger Federer
Deion Sanders
Herbert Hoover
Hulk Hogan
Alfred Hitchcock
All during the month of August, National Dog Month celebrates our loveable canine pals smack in the middle of the dog days of summer.
Horoscope
This will be music to your ears, Leo: It's your time to shine! With the universe right in the middle of Leo season, you are feeling all the love from friends and family with endless birthday brunches and celebrations. But don't get too caught up in all the fanfare—take time to really connect with those around you. You will be better served by deep, meaningful connections rather than surface-level chats. Stay open to interesting new sides of your friends and family that may be revealed during this time as well—you never know what you don't know about someone (even when you think you know everything).
On the 16th, the new moon in your sign pours an extra dose of fun on top of your birthday month, allowing you to shine brighter than ever. And remember: Venus, the planet that rules over love and pleasure, is also in Leo. Basically, it’s a great month to be you. The stars are literally aligned for you right now!
