G. B. “Bud” Gross, Sr, age 82 of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born on August 30, 1940, in Breathitt County. He was the son of the late Kelly and Martha Turner Gross. He was preceded in death by brothers: Woodrow Gross, Miles Gross, and Kelly Gross JR. Sisters: Elsie Spencer, Edna Gross, Lorraine Deaton, Estella Watts, and Cosetta Watts. Granddaughter: Ashley Dawn Gross. Stepson: Micheal Benton. He is survived by his wife Wilma Gross of Jackson, KY. Sons: G.B. and Jill Gross JR. of Jackson, KY, and Kelly and Susan Gross of Winchester, KY. Step- Grandchildren: Micheal Mullins, Justin Mullins, LeeAnna Cundiff, Josh Mayabb, and Alisha Mayabb. Great grandchildren: Kolby Bennett and Alexis Allen. Step-great-grandchildren: Ivory and Oakley Cundiff and Maddox C. Mayabb. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be Thursday, Nov. 10. 2022 at 1:00 p.m at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Turner and Dean Demaris officiating. Burial in the Turner Cemetery, Kragon Road , Jackson, Ky. Visitation will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m until the time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
