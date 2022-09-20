Garnett Ritchie, age 69, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Monday September 19, 2022 at her residence.
Garnett was born on January 1, 1953 to the late Cecil and Mary Ellen Fletcher Hounshell.
Garnett is survived by her husband; Sherman Ritchie, Three Sons; Mike(Connie) Ritchie of Jackson, Kentucky, Ricky(Myrna) Ritchie of Campton, Kentucky, Josh(Shannon) Ritchie of Jackson, Kentucky, Four Sisters; Elaine(Bill) Crase, Donna Trent, Debbie Williams, Charlotte Howard, Special Sister-In-Law; Jackie Hounshell, Grandchildren; Amber Thomas, Abigail Ritchie, Jaiden Ritchie, Liam Ritchie, One Great Grandchild; Lukas Thomas.
Garnett was preceded in death by her Parents; Cecil and Mary Ellen Fletcher Hounshell, Grandson; Colton Ritchie, Brother; John Kelly Hounshell, Sisters; Sharon Collins and Sandy Hounshell.
Funeral Seevices for Garnett Ritchie will be held on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Cecil Howard officiating. Garnett will be laid to rest in The White Oak Cemetery at Mt. Carmel with Ricky Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Josh Ritchie, Tim Ritchie, Tony Hounshell, and Michael Hounshell serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday September 20, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
