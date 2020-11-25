Gary Bowling

Gary Glenn Bowling, age 57 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Gary was born on September 25, 1963 to the late Robert and Lorene Strong Bowling .
He is survived by three brothers, William (Helen) Bowling of Jackson, Kentucky, Kenneth (Sarah) Bowling of Jackson, Kentucky, and Robert Bowling of Jackson, Kentucky; three sisters, Carolyn Howard of Indiana, Gloria Miller of Indiana, and Sarah Robinson of Jackson, Kentucky; a special niece, Shana Moore; three special friends, Margaret Turner, Martha Turner, Dana Moore and Daniel Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Minister Armon Nichols officiating. Gary will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with Larry Wayne Strong, Gary Miller, Dan Johnson, Snapper Strong, Michael Jetson, and Kenneth Bowling serving as pallbearers and Daniel Ray Moore, William Bowling, Larry Strong, and Ossie Wayne Turner serving as honorary pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM.
