Gary Dean Fugate, age 57, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away on July 17, 2023 at his residence.
Gary was born on March 17, 1966 to Ode and Mary Hensley Fugate.
Gary is survived by his Parents; Ode and Mary Fugate, One Son; Brandon Fugate(wife Stephanie) of Lexington, Kentucky, One Sister; Cindy(Jim) Bowling of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Jamison Chase Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Jeff Duncan of Paris, Kentucky, Two Grandchildren; Chloe Fugate, Logan Fugate, One Niece; Saylor Bowling(Trey), Four Nephews; Justin Bowling(Beth), Alden Bowling(Sarah), Chase Fugate Jr., Abram Fugate, One Great Nephew; Grayson Bowling, Special Friend; Teresa Meadows and Son Nathan, and a Host of Other Friends and Relatives to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Gary Dean Fugate will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday July 20, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Jerry Henson and Lisa Ogans officiating. Gary will be laid to rest in The McIntosh Cemetery at Clay Hole, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday July 19, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
