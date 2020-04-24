Gary Herald

Gary Herald, age 71, (better known as Black Widow to his fellow truck drivers) of Haddix, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.-He was born March 18, 1949, at Lost Creek, KY and was the son of the late George and Melinda (Raleigh) Herald.-He was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.-He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years: – Linda (Rice) Herald of Haddix, KY.-One son: Gary Shawn Herald (Misty Combs) of Haddix, KY.-Three sisters: Jennie Jeffries of Middletown, OH;-Chelsea Deaton and Gracie Spencer of Jackson, KY.-Special nieces: Diana Strong and Sherry Pack.-Special nephew: Randy Herald.-Four granddaughters: Kayli Herald, Ivy Herald, Cember Campbell, and Tayvn Herald.-He is also survived by a host of family and friends.- A private visitation and graveside service was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Haddix Cemetery, Inc. Haddix, KY with Roy Moore officiating.- Deaton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

