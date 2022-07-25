Gary Lee Godsey, age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.- He was a former security guard in the Breathitt County courthouse in Jackson, KY.-He was preceded in death by his step-father: James Monroe Coomer, and his sister: Lola Godsey Napier.-He is survived by his wife: Melissa Mullins Godsey of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Iona Faye Coomer of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: Elizabeth Faye Godsey of Campton, KY. Stepdaughters: Rachel Neace and Kalynne “Beth” Neace of Jackson, KY.- Special friends: Joe and Charlotte Pitts and Ray Clemons and the late Geneva Clemons. One granddaughter: McKenzie Raelyn Noble. – A visitation only will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10:00 am-Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Charlie Lovely Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.: Pallbearers: Family and friends.- In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
