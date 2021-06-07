Gary Plummer

Gary Eugene Plummer, age 63, of Jackson, Kentucky departed this earthly life Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence.
Gary was born on May 26, 1958 to the late Ed and Mable Little Plummer. Gary served 15 years in The National Guard, 12 years as an EMT, 8 years on the City Police Force, 8 years as Deputy Sheriff, 14 years as a Volunteer Firefighter, and 12 years as a Private Security Officer.
Gary is survived by one brother; Eddie(Ruth Ann) Plummer of Lexington, Kentucky, one sister; Sherry Lou Plummer of Lexington, Kentucky., One sister-in-law; Patty Plummer of Jackson, Kentucky, special niece; Patricia(Tony) Fletcher of Jackson, Kentucky, two nephews; Jason Plummer and James David Plummer of Jackson, Kentucky, two great nieces; Kayci Fletcher and Kennedy Fletcher of Jackson, Kentucky.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mable Little Plummer, brother; Larry Plummer, sisters; Sondra Kay Plummer and Robin Sue Plummer.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Wednesday June 2, 2021, with Pastor John Abner officiating. Gary will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 2, 2021, from 10:00AM until 1:00 PM at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel.
