Gary Wayne Combs, age 61, of Altro, KY. passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Bowlings Creek Road, Altro, KY as a victim of the recent flooding. He was born September 2, 1960 at Altro, KY and was the son of the late Golie and Mary Pruitt Combs. He was preceded in death also by his son, Gary Wayne Combs; brothers: Willie Combs, Levi Bud Combs, Luther Ray Combs, James Combs, and Danny Combs and sisters: Myrtle Fugate and Minnie Belle Bennett.
He is survived by brothers: Jacie (Carole) Combs, Gatesville, TX; Floyd Jean Combs and Kenneth Gene Combs (Jessica) of Altro, KY; and Homer Combs of Booneville, KY. Sisters: Flossie Stamper of
Booneville, KY; Edna Mae Moore and Rose Cole of Altro, KY; and Ollie Williams of Hamilton, OH.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Belcher and Combs
Cemetery at Crockettsville, KY with Chris Turner officiating.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
