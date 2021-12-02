Gary Wayne Stivers, age 59, of Winchester, Kentucky passed away Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky.
Gary was born on November 12, 1962 to the late Orrin H. Stivers and Mattie Rose Nations. He was employed by Tool and Die.
Gary is survived by his Mother; Mattie Rose(Steve) Nations of Winchester, Kentucky, Three Sons; Kyle Wayne Stivers(Aleah Combs) of Lexington, Kentucky, Darren Elijah Stivers of Clayhole, Kentucky, Orrin Ance Stivers of London, Kentucky, Three Grandchildren; Kaitlyn Stivers, Chelsea Stivers, Bella Marie Rose Stivers, One Sister; Saundra(Rich) Newton of Morehead, Kentucky, One Brother; Charles Dennis(Mary) Stivers of Linden, North Carolina, Special Friend; Kimberly Coomer of Winchester, Kentucky.
Gary was preceded in death by his Father; Orrin H. Stivers, and One Son; Christopher Ryan Stivers.
Funeral Services for Gary Wayne Stivers will be held on Thursday December 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Pastor Doug Finley officiating. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday December 2, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
