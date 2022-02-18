Gasoline prices are surging across the nation, reaching their highest levels in the last eight years, as the cost of crude oil continues to be on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas hit an average of $3.47 this week according to AAA, which is an eight-cent increase from the previous week, making it the highest it has been since October of 2014 as reported by the US Energy Department.
Breathitt Countians have noticed that the price of gas has reached $3.25 per gallon in Jackson this week.
The price of crude oil has now exceeded $90 a barrel, or 50 percent more than it was at the start of last summer. When oil prices rise, it is reflected at the pump right away. The Energy Information Administration states that about half of the cost of gasoline is determined by the price of crude oil, while the rest is determined by the costs of refining, transportation, and federal and state taxes.
Oil production is slowly on the upward trend, but globally it is still below pre-pandemic levels. Several large refineries are scheduled to open around the world, but until then, expect crude oil prices to reach as high as $120 per barrel, breaking historical records in the process.
Some senators have called for the suspension of the federal tax on gas for the remainder of 2022 to help combat soaring prices. This would save motorists around 18.5 cents a gallon. Some states are looking at similar measures regarding their state taxes. The US has also asked other nations to ramp up their oil production.
Experts, however, say not to expect to see any relief soon, warning motorists that gas prices could reach $4 a gallon by this spring. The record high is $4.11 per gallon in July of 2008.
