A gallon of gas in Jackson costs $3.99 as of Wednesday morning (March 9, 2022) with the price of a gallon of gas going up 50 cents within the last week.
Fuel prices are soaring upwards across the country as the national average hit $4.104 a gallon on Monday (March 7, 2022) breaking the national average record in the process. On Tuesday (March 8, 2022), a new record was established at $4.17 a gallon per national average. The national average has surpassed the $4 mark for only the second time in the United States.
Analysts had projected the national average to climb as much as $4.10 a gallon by mid-week and likely break the record by the week’s end, but prices rose much quicker than anticipated.
Gas prices are forecasted to reach around $4.25 a gallon by Memorial Day, but at the current pace may reach that mark sooner and remain above $4 until November.
US crude reached $129 a barrel as of Tuesday (March 8, 2022), and many energy experts say crude prices could go for as much as $160-$200 per barrel, resulting in motorists paying more than $5.00 for a gallon of fuel.
Consumers living in Breathitt County and nationally are hoping that a combination of tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the potential halting of federal and state taxes will provide some relief at the pump.
