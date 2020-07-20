Geneva Ann Coomer

Geneva Ann (Popeye) Coomer, age 53, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
She was born February 19, 1967, in Westerly, Rhode Island and was preceded in death by her father: Herman Turner and mother: Vada Stamper Demas; sister in law: Lola Napier and stepbrother: Kelly Kidd.
She is survived by her husband: James Coomer of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Kasey (Trevor) Burton of Jackson, KY; One son: Edward Joseph (Kim) Fugate of Jackson, KY.-Stepdaughter: Andrea Sparks of Jackson, KY.-Brother: Dustin (Tammy) Turner of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Jennifer McIntosh of Hyden, KY and Sarah Demas of Grayson, KY.-Stepdad: George Demas and Mother in law: Iona Coomer.-Step siblings: Anderson Kidd of Jackson, KY. Edith (Glenn) Hollon of Milford Center, OH; Jessalena (Roy) O’Conner of North Lewisburg, OH; Elizabeth (John) Kilburn of Beattyville, KY and Marylin Collins of North Lewisburg, OH.; Five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Cundiff officiating.-Burial in the Coomer Family Cemetery, Primrose, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Trevor Burton, Tommy Combs, Dustin Turner, Gary Scott Spencer, Snapper Strong, Edward Jospeh.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
