Geneva Johnson

Geneva Johnson, age 61, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her residence.-She was born July 18, 1960, in Hyden, KY, and was the daughter of the late Oran Johnson and Helen Landrum Johnson.-She was also preceded in death by her brother: Roy Johnson.-She is survived by her special friend: Carter Wagers of Clayhole, KY.-Son: Jason (Becky) Dechara of Jackson, KY.-Brother: Shane (Amanda) Johnson of Louisville, KY.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating.-Burial in the Landrum Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.

