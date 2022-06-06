George Francis Parks, 91 of Blanchester Ohio and a former resident of
Jackson, passed away on June 1, 2022, at Hospice of Cincinnati.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Rooper Parks. A graveside service
will be held at 2:00 P.M. June 16, 2022 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery,
Teas, WV.
A memorial service will be also held on June 25, 2022 in Cuba Ohio at
the Cuba Friends Meeting, with a time to visit and light refreshments to
follow.
Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina Ohio is in charge of arrangements and
for online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com
