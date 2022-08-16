George Fugate, 88, Clayhole passed away Sunday, August 14, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. He was the widow of the late Helen Fugate and the son of the late Floyd and Sallie Belle Fugate. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Muncy Fugate, Luther Fugate, Floyd Jr. Fugate, Dalthie Fugate. He is survived by sons, George Fugate, Johnny Fugate, Danny Fugate, Richard Fugate, Ralph Fugate; special granddaughter-in-law, Kendra Crowe; brother, Lowboy Fugate; sister, Shirley Miller; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren. Funeral Thursday, August 18, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
