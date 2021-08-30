George Glenn Griffith

George Glenn Griffith, 56, Bethany passed away Thursday, August 26, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, George Griffith. He was a member of the Chestnut Grove Enterprise Baptist Church at Paintsville. He is survived by wife, Leslie Griffith; mother, Helen Griffith; mother-in-law, Ellen Brown; son, Zachary Griffith; daughters, Hannah Griffith, Rachel Griffith, CharLee McClees; sister, Ann(Jeff) Carter; sisters-in-law, Jackie Duncan(Ed Burnette), Susan(Jeff) Noble, Lisa(Larry) Noble; nephew, Ty Carter; special cousins, Lisa Smith, Jan Pelfrey, Wayne Moore; special friend, Kena Mullins; host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation Saturday, August 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Sunday, August 29, 1:00 PM with Terry Conley officiating. Burial in the George Griffith Cemetery at Bethany.

