George Glenn Griffith, 56, Bethany passed away Thursday, August 26, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, George Griffith. He was a member of the Chestnut Grove Enterprise Baptist Church at Paintsville. He is survived by wife, Leslie Griffith; mother, Helen Griffith; mother-in-law, Ellen Brown; son, Zachary Griffith; daughters, Hannah Griffith, Rachel Griffith, CharLee McClees; sister, Ann(Jeff) Carter; sisters-in-law, Jackie Duncan(Ed Burnette), Susan(Jeff) Noble, Lisa(Larry) Noble; nephew, Ty Carter; special cousins, Lisa Smith, Jan Pelfrey, Wayne Moore; special friend, Kena Mullins; host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation Saturday, August 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Sunday, August 29, 1:00 PM with Terry Conley officiating. Burial in the George Griffith Cemetery at Bethany.
