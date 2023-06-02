George (Jorge) Little, age 77, of Athol, KY passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born December 6, 1945 at Cane Creek in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Wilson and Gladys Johnson Little. George was a US Army Veteran who served as a radio-operator stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a retired truck-driver. He is survived by his wife: Irene Fletcher Little of Athol, KY. Son: Mark (Shannon) Little of Nicholasville, KY. Granddaughter: Meagan (Mitchell) May of Lebanon, TN. Great grandsons: Mason and Micah May of Lebanon, TN. Brother: Chris Little of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Margaret Riley of Louisville, KY; Molly Carver of Iowa; Sally Little of Louisville, KY; Edith Little of Iowa. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 3:00 pm -7:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
