George Ron Miller, age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born August 24, 1959 in Knott County, KY and was the son of the late Bill Miller and Bonnie Trusty. He was preceded also in death by his sister: April Bailey. He is survived by his wife: Josephine Martin Miller of Jackson, KY. His brother: J. R. Holder of Jackson, KY. A special brother in law: Ervin Martin. Nieces: Eva Ritchie Turner (Jeff) of Jackson, KY; Samantha Ritchie of Richmond, KY; Leandra Martin of Hazard, KY; His nephew: Anthony (Carol) Martin. He is also survived by a host of great nieces, nephews, sisters in law and other relatives to mourn his passing. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Hale officiating. Burial in the Martin Family Cemetery, Trace Fork Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
