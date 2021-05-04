Georgia Harvey

Georgia Josephine Harvey, 95, Hardshell passed away Tuesday, May 4, at her residence. She was a member of the Faith Bible Church at Hardshell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Harvey; her parents, Robert and Elvira Allen Prichard; two sons, Randall Harvey, Howard Thomas Harvey; daughters, Jewell Woods, Patricia Johnson. She is survived by two sons, Harold James Harvey, Donald Russell (Pam) Harvey; three daughters, Melinda (Earl) Turner, Rebecca Sue Harvey, Nora Lee Johnson; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren. Funeral, Wednesday, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Oat Marshall and Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in Harvey Bend #1 Cemetery at Hardshell. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 5
Visitation
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
May 5
Service
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
