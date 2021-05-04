Georgia Harvey

Georgia Josephine Harvey, 95, Hardshell passed away Tuesday, May 4, at her residence. She was a member of the Faith Bible Church at Hardshell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Harvey; her parents, Robert and Elvira Allen Prichard; two sons, Randall Harvey, Howard Thomas Harvey; daughters, Jewell Woods, Patricia Johnson. She is survived by two sons, Harold James Harvey, Donald Russell (Pam) Harvey; three daughters, Melinda (Earl) Turner, Rebecca Sue Harvey, Nora Lee Johnson; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren. Funeral, Wednesday, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Oat Marshall and Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in Harvey Bend #1 Cemetery at Hardshell. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
May 5
Visitation
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 5
Service
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Noble on the No-shows (Governor's address in Breathitt County)
- The Long Version of Proms in general and Breathitt's specifically
- Jennifer Vires Kidd
- Legislative Update
- Mingua Beef Jerky shipped beef jerky to BHS for Prom
- Area Officers Take Down Meth Lab
- Kentucky Future Stars Announced
- Martha Jeanette Boggs
- Janet Combs Neace
- Kentucky’s Governor Visits Breathitt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.