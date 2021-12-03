Georgia Mae Hensley, age 52, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born April 22, 1969, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Stewart Jr and Laura Belle Southers Hensley.- Preceded in death by great-nephew: Matthia Scott Noble.-She is survived by her sister: Melissa Hensley of Jackson, KY.-Brothers: Ronnie Lee Hensley, Charles Ed Hensley, and Anthony Hensley of Jackson, KY.- Nieces and nephews: Justin (Kristen) Noble, Edwin Carrender, Ember Bell Carrender, and Mercedes Baler.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Jerry Hensley Jr. officiating.-Burial in the Bailey Cemetery, Roark Mountain, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemetns.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
