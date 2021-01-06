Has the pendulum of power swung to the left?
What would this mean for Kentucky's Mitch McConnell?
In a story first appearing in print in USA TODAY and written by Joey Garrison, Democrats appear on the brink of taking control of the U.S. Senate with Reverend Raphael Warnock the projected winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff leading Republican Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections.
Around 2 a.m. ET Wednesday, the Associated Press projected Warnock the winner over Loeffler after the Atlanta pastor built his statewide lead to more than 46,500 votes.
Warnock made history with his election win, becoming the first Black Democrat elected as a U.S. senator from a state in the South and only the 11th Black senator in the history of the nation. He becomes the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in Georgia in 20 years.
“To everyone out there struggling today, whether you voted for me or not, know this,” Warnock said as he declared victory in a video from his home. “I hear you, I see you, and every day I'm in the United States Senate, I will fight for you. I will fight for your family."
Should Ossoff go on to prevail, the Senate would be tied-up 50 republicans to 50 democrats, making the new VP the tie-breaker. This would make the democrats the new majority party in the Senate, effectively firing Kentucky's Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader, and surrendering that position to Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senator from the state of New York.
