Gerald Moore, 74, Copeland departed this earthly life March 9 at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era August 1969 - February 1971. He was a Sgt. in the 1st Battalion 51st Infantry. He made a living working in the coal mines throughout the last 25 plus years. He was also a devoted Sunday school teacher at the Full Gospel Church of Whick where he witnessed to so many throughout the years and helped show them the way to their eternal home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Homer Moore Sr. and Susie Deaton Moore; sister, Mary Jane Strong and brother, Rev. Roy Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria Strong Moore; his daughter, Latrenda Shanane "Trendy" Spicer and husband, Ronnie, his son, Nathanael Gerald Moore and wife, Jessica. Surviving "Papaw" Gerald Moore also is his 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; Clarissa(Tyler) Meadows, Olivia(Chris) Tilford, Hannah(Tyler, aka His Bodyguard) Hudson, Devyn Spicer, Michael Spicer, Arionna Spicer, Veronica Spicer, Matthew Spicer, Ryan Spicer, Christian Spicer, Cole(Autumn) Smith, Dominick Moore, Audrey Moore, Gabe Moore and the great grands, Karlee, aka Tweetheart and Eli Tilford. Also survived by four brothers, Floyd E.(Donna) Moore, Eugene(Mildred "Patsy" Moore, Homer Moore Jr., Rev. Raymond (Mary) Moore; three sisters, Una L. Torrice, Juanita Spicer, Patricia(Ray) Moore. Visitation Saturday, March 11, at 6:00 PM at the Full Gospel Church of Whick with special singing service at 7:00 PM. Funeral will be Sunday, March 12, at 1:00 PM at the church with Rev. Walter Fugate officiating. Burial in the Moore Family Cemetery at Copeland. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathanael Moore, Ronnie Spicer, Dominick Moore, Cole Smith, Tyler Hudson, Tyler Meadows, Chris Tilford. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Moore, Eugene Moore, Homer Moore Jr., Raymond Moore.
