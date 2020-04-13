Gerald Noble, 57, Clayhole passed away Saturday, April 4. He was preceded in death by wife, Tina Combs Noble; son, Bradley Noble; parents, Cleve and Ersie Miller Noble; brother, Charles Noble. He is survived by his devoted companion, Phyllis Stacy; four brothers, Ronnie Noble, David Noble, Terry Noble, Travis Noble; four sisters, Phyllis Collins, Christine Riley, Gail Noble, Barbara Roblin. Private graveside burial at Noble Family Cemetery at Riley Branch, Sunday, April 5, 11AM. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
