Gerald Noble, 57, Clayhole passed away Saturday, April 4. He was preceded in death by wife, Tina Combs Noble; son, Bradley Noble; parents, Cleve and Ersie Miller Noble; brother, Charles Noble. He is survived by his devoted companion, Phyllis Stacy; four brothers, Ronnie Noble, David Noble, Terry Noble, Travis Noble; four sisters, Phyllis Collins, Christine Riley, Gail Noble, Barbara Roblin. Private graveside burial at Noble Family Cemetery at Riley Branch, Sunday, April 5, 11AM. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge.

