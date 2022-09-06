Gertrude Gross Potter, age 87, of Jackson, KY, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by her three children (Linda, Jimmy, and Tammy). She was born April 24, 1935, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late George and Grace Howard Gross..- She was also preceded in death by her son: Donnie Potter, and grandson: Donnie Brian Potter. Her brothers: Emmett Gross, Amos Gross, and Jimmy Gross.-Her sisters: Juanita Faye Keith and Bea Dillon. Gertrude was a loving and devoted mother to her children and was known for her kind, loving and compassionate nature. She was the heart of our family and loved each of us unconditionally. She also loved cooking for family and was a fabulous cook, especially her homemade chocolate pies and chicken and dumplings, She was a natural caregiver, caring for her parents until their passing and always caring for each of her children. She is survived by children: Linda (Kenneth) Napier, Jimmy (Lisa) Potter, and Tammy (Bobby) Whitaker. Grandchildren: Scott (Kristi) Napier, Nick (Kris) Napier, Brandon (Patricia) Potter, Brent (Cas) Watts, Zach (Kaitlin) Potter. Great grandchildren, Kenzie Napier, Jace Fugate, Nicki Napier, Chloe Potter, (her baby, Kayden Napier), and Josiah Potter. Her sisters: Rose Barker and Sue Coventry of MI and Alene Shouse of OH.-She is also survived by her best friend whom she loved like a daughter and who seemed like her daughter, Linda Noble. We will be forever grateful for the love and care you gave to mom. You will always be our sister. You made her last days brighter and happier. We will love you always.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Jimmy Potter, Scott Napier, Nick Napier, Brandon Potter, Brent Watts, Zach Potter, Kayden Napier.
