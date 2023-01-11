The 14th Region Girls All ‘A’ Tournament resumes play tonight with four games on the schedule. Tip-offs are set for 6 p.m.
Breathitt County (4-10) at Hazard (8-6). The Lady Cats’ record can be deceiving, Breathitt has been in several games and with a break or two, could be posting a better record. Breathitt is led by senior point guard Riley Bush (10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg). The Lady Bulldogs are led by their senior guard as well, Abby Maggard (25.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg). Hazard won by five points in the teams’ first meeting this season.
Owsley County (8-4) at Cordia (2-5). The Lady Owls have four players scoring in double figures this season and are led by Carly Smith (21.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Addison Terry (16.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg). The Lady Lions are led by Aaliyah Gibson (14.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
Knott County Central (12-3) at Buckhorn (7-8). Kylie Gayheart (19.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg) leads the way for the Lady Patriots, while Sheridan Combs (15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) leads the Lady Wildcats.
Wolfe County (12-4) faces Leslie County (9-4). Bailee Wright (13.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg) and Sarah Smith (12.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg) lead the Lady Wolves. Leslie is led by Courtney Hoskins (19.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Emma Napier (12.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg).
The winner of the tournament will advance to the All ‘A’ State Tournament at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky. The 14thRegion winner will face the Covington Holy Cross Indians (13-5) on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:30 a.m. Holy Cross won the 9th Region.
