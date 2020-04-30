GIRL SCOUTS OF KENTUCKY’S WILDERNESS ROAD
CALLS ON BREATHITT COUNTY BUSINESSES TO PURCHASE UP TO
384 BOXES OF SURPLUS COOKIES DUE TO COVID-19
Breathitt County Girl Scouts Unable to Participate in Door-to-Door & Booth Cookie Sales Amid COVID-19, Seek New Avenues to Meet Their Goals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. – April 30, 2020––Local Breathitt County Girl Scout troops from Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) rely heavily on cookie sales as they provide local girls and their troops with the opportunity to set goals and earn their own money, used to fund rigorous programs and growth opportunities. Due to COVID-19, traditional door-to-door and booth sales have been halted, resulting in Breathitt County Girl Scouts seeking new, innovative ways to sell their remaining surplus of 384 boxes of cookies used to fund their year-round programming. Girl Scout Cookie sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget.
Companies and organizations, large and small, in Breathitt County are urged to purchase cases of cookies to either donate to essential workers that have been highly impacted by COVID-19 or to use for other organizational initiatives. Interested in taking a bite out of GSKWR’s inventory? Surplus Girl Scout Cookies could be purchased for the following uses:
As donations for front-line workers in healthcare, restaurant businesses, manufacturing, distribution and other essential organizations that continue to work during the COVID-19 crisis
As donations to food banks or senior facilities to support vulnerable populations
As incentives for clients, customers or employees
As treats for upcoming company, organizational, or personal events planned for this summer
“Our Girl Scout Troops actually came up with the idea to drive a call to action to the local business community to buy cookies to thank employees and help support all the local social service agencies”, said Haleigh McGraw, Communications Director, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “Our hope is that the business community will step up and buy all of our surplus inventory so that we can continue to serve our 8,000 K-12 girl members throughout Central, Eastern and Northern Kentucky”, she continued. GSKWR is asking businesses to support its Kentucky Cookie Entrepreneurs by purchasing as many cases as they can, with a minimum of 5 cases for $ 250.
To purchase cases of cookies with a $ 250 minimum, go to www.gskentucky.org/cookie-relief or, contact Tammy Durham, Director of Grants and Community Partnerships at tdurham@gswrc.org.
About Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road
Recognized as the premier leadership opportunity for female ambition in Kentucky, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and 1 Ohio county. With opportunities around the world, GSKWR advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and outdoor experiences. Through corporate partnerships in the State of Kentucky, GSKWR is creating a critical career pipeline of intelligent women leaders. To learn more about how Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is creating experiential and leadership opportunities for growth, please visit www.gskentucky.org.
