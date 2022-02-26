14TH REGION HISTORY KHSAA GIRLS SWEET 16
Let us take a little look at the 14th Region’s history in the Sweet 16.
Since 1975, the 14th Region ladies have gone 25-45, losing 15 times to the eventual state champion or runner-up.
The Region has produced two state champions MC Napier (1994) and Hazard (1997). Two state runners-up in Breathitt County (1978) and Whitesburg (1983). Whitesburg also reached the state semifinals in 1991 and 1992.
The girls have found success in the State Tournament; however, the 14th Region went winless this past decade (2010-2019) and the new decade (2020-) is not starting any better (0-2). The 14th Region has not won a game in the State Tournament since 2008.
1970s (4-5) Breathitt County reaches the state championship game; Jenkins (1976).
1980s (6-10) Knott County Central (1980); Whitesburg reaches the state championship (1983); Whitesburg (1985); Breathitt County (1987).
1990s (12-8) Whitesburg reaches the state semifinals (1991 and 1992); MC Napier state champions (1994); Hazard state champions (1997).
2000s (3-10) Perry County Central (2002); Letcher County Central (2006); Breathitt County (2008).
2010s (0-10)
2020s (0-2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.