Giuliani’s license to practice law under attack

Nonpartisan, nonprofit claims sole purpose is to foster adherence to the rule of law.
"Mr. Giuliani [is] unworthy of the privilege of practicing law.” Lawyers Defending American Democracy (LDAD)
Lawyers Defending American Democracy (“LDAD”) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization the purpose of which is to foster adherence to the rule of law. The LDAD has filed a nearly 50-page complaint against Rudy Giuliani seeking his disbarment from the continued practice of law and requesting sanction in the interim, while the complaint is pending.
Complainants can seek an interim injunction against a lawyer’s practicing law while a complaint is pending arguing the failure to issue such relief would endanger the legal consumer base where that attorney regularly practices. That is what is being argued here.
Board matters in most states are confidential until the board elects to either dismiss the matter or mete out some form of discipline. This complaint was published to the internet by the complainant. We have read it.
The Times-Voice will not attempt to bore you with a long article about a complaint as in-depth and lengthy as a novella. We will deliver some of the high-points in an effort to keep you informed.
The LDAD initially stresses its complaint is about law, not politics. The complainant concedes lawyers have every right to represent their clients zealously and to engage in political speech.
Where they believe this became ripe for discipline is the contention Giuliani’s advocacy, “…cross[ed] ethical boundaries-which are equally boundaries of New York law."
According to the LDAD lawyers have crossed a line, “...when they invoke and abuse the judicial process, lie to third parties in the course of representing clients, or engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation in or out of court.” They are alleging Giuliani has done all of this.
According to the LDAD, "Mr. Giuliani has spearheaded a nationwide public campaign to convince the public and the courts of massive voter fraud and a stolen presidential election. Mr. Giuliani personally advanced and argued claims in court that were frivolous and had no reasonable purpose other than to fuel the extrajudicial campaign of falsehoods."
The complaint alleges, "Mr. Giuliani knew that his claims of widespread election fraud were false. Federal, state, and local officials who had first-hand knowledge or had conducted factual investigations unanimously agreed that there was no widespread fraud that would cast doubt on the election of then-Vice President Joseph Biden."
The LDAD continued with, "Judges uniformly rejected the lawsuits brought by the Trump Campaign, finding claims of widespread fraud to be unsupported. When Mr. Giuliani was at greatest risk of personal court sanction, under questioning by a federal judge during oral argument in Pennsylvania, he disavowed claiming “fraud” in any respect but insisted nonetheless that state election officials should be enjoined from certifying presidential election results."
This is key here. The complaint alleges if Giuliani really believed there was wide-spread voter fraud in the 2020 election, they why did he denounce the existence of the same in front of a federal judge under that judge's direct questioning in open court?
Some of you reading this need to answer this question. If not openly, then certainly when peering back at yourselves in your mirrors.
When Giuliani had a chance, in court, to speak directly to what evidence the Trump campaign had of fraud, Giuliani balked and responded to the Judge hearing the preliminary matter it really wasn't a fraud case. This assertion he made in open court to the federal bench may be what hangs him.
The complaint alleges that, "On January 6, Mr. Giuliani exhorted the crowd poised to march to the U.S. Capitol to engage in “trial by combat” because he “staked his reputation” that they would find election “criminality” there. The former Associate Attorney General of the United States and United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York knew what he was doing when he encouraged anger, division, and violence through false assertions."
"Mr. Giuliani has also achieved his object of undermining what the then-federal Chief of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called “the most secure [election] in U.S. history.” According to polling, 70 percent of Republicans in the United States disbelieve that the election was free and fair and 52 percent believe Mr. Trump to have been the rightful winner."
"A lawyer who lies to the public and abuses the court system to undermine democracy and the rule of law is not fit to practice law. See N.Y. Rules of Prof. Conduct 8.4(h) (prohibiting lawyer from engaging in any conduct “that adversely reflects” on his fitness as a lawyer). Other lawyers observed ethical obligations by stepping back from representing Mr. Trump and his Campaign; Mr. Giuliani not only lent his stature and status as a lawyer to the venture but shows no inclination to stop lying."
The complaint continues, "As recently as January 16, it was reported that Mr. Giuliani planned to continue to claim publicly that the claim of widespread voter fraud is true. Given Mr. Giuliani’s continuing attacks on the Republic, we also request that the Committee consider exercising its authority to impose interim suspension. 22 NYCRR § 1240.9.” This part here is what we were describing when we set forth that a board ethical committee may impose sanctions in the interim until a matter can be set for hearing and fully adjudicated.
"The Committee already has “uncontroverted evidence of professional misconduct” because Mr. Giuliani has committed his violations in the public eye. Prompt action by the Committee is here both a matter of protecting the Constitution and the public peace.”
"Mr. Giuliani swore when he became a New York lawyer to “support the Constitution of the United States” and to “faithfully discharge the duties of the office of attorney and counselor at law.” Mr. Giuliani has profoundly violated that oath."
The complaint concludes a detailed recitation of how its target, Rudy Giuliani engaged in rank falsehoods and orchestrated multiple ongoing violations of the New York Rules. It concludes with the statement, "Mr. Giuliani [is] unworthy of the privilege of practicing law.”
Pretty tough complaint and one which would be quite daunting to defend. This strikes particularly true where there is a lengthy public record supporting the allegations of misconduct.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.