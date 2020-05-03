Gladys Gabbard Turner

Gladys Marie Gabbard Turner, age 94, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 19, 1925, in Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late John D. and Ethel (Moore) Gabbard.-She was a retired school teacher in Breathitt County School System.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert “Big Rob” Turner. -Her daughter and son in law: Robi Louise and Roger Holfeltz. Four sisters: Bonnie Doris Barker, Grace Collins, Bea Sullivan, and Edna Wilder.-Three brothers: Bill Gabbard, Bud Minious, and Thomas Clyde Minious. She is survived by one sister: Cora Belle Landrum of Middletown, OH.-Two nephews: Barry (Pam) Landrum of Middletown, OH, and Bill Barker of AL.- A private visitation and graveside service was held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Albert Little officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge. In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. Lexington, KY 40504

