Gladys Stamper

Gladys Kaye Turner Stamper, age 64, of Morris Fork, KY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Jewish Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY.-She was born February 4, 1957, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Sally Deaton Turner.-Preceded in death also by her Father and Mother in law: Redmond and Sallie Stamper and brothers in law: Kelly Stamper, Eugene Stamper, and Robert Stamper.- She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Enoch Stamper of Morris Fork, KY.-Daughters: Sallie Kaye'(Greg) Miller and Erica Lynn (Raymond) Neace of Morris Fork, KY.-Son: Enoch Jr. (Shirley) Stamper of Jackson, KY;-Four grandsons: Christian Miller, Peyton Stamper, Noah Riley, and Charles Stamper.-Two granddaughters: Aryanna Riley and Aaliyah Stamper.-Special Niece: Jerrica (Roger) Duty; -Nine brothers: James Turner of Newport, KY; Berry Turner, William (Beverly) Turner, Lewis Turner, Herman Turner, Clarence (Shirley) Turner, Charles Turner, John A. (Marsha) Turner, and David (Amanda) Turner all of Bowlings Creek of Altro, KY.- Two sisters: Glenda Turner and Ilene (Jimmy) Joseph, of Bowlings Creek of Altro, KY.-Sister-in-law: Beatrice (Jerry) Adams, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who mourn her passing.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Rickey Thompson officiating.-Burial in the Kelly Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm on Tuesday.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Stamper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you