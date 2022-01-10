Gladys Stamper

Gladys Kaye Turner Stamper, age 64, of Morris Fork, KY passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Jewish Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY.-She was born February 4, 1957, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Sally Deaton Turner.-Preceded in death also by her Father and Mother in law: Redmond and Sallie Stamper and brothers in law: Kelly Stamper, Eugene Stamper, and Robert Stamper.- She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Enoch Stamper of Morris Fork, KY.-Daughters: Sallie Kaye'(Greg) Miller and Erica Lynn (Raymond) Neace of Morris Fork, KY.-Son: Enoch Jr. (Shirley) Stamper of Jackson, KY;-Four grandsons: Christian Miller, Peyton Stamper, Noah Riley, and Charles Stamper.-Two granddaughters: Aryanna Riley and Aaliyah Stamper.-Special Niece: Jerrica (Roger) Duty; -Nine brothers: James Turner of Newport, KY; Berry Turner, William (Beverly) Turner, Lewis Turner, Herman Turner, Clarence (Shirley) Turner, Charles Turner, John A. (Marsha) Turner, and David (Amanda) Turner all of Bowlings Creek of Altro, KY.- Two sisters: Glenda Turner and Ilene (Jimmy) Joseph, of Bowlings Creek of Altro, KY.-Sister-in-law: Beatrice (Jerry) Adams, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who mourn her passing.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Rickey Thompson officiating.-Burial in the Kelly Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm on Tuesday.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.