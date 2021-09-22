Glenn James Neace, age 58, of Whick, KY passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Hazard ARH. -He was born March 12, 1963, in Chicago, IL, and was the son of the late Johnny Neace.-Preceded in death by a sister: Tammy Bush and one grandchild.-He is survived by his wife: Barbara Howard Neace of Whick, KY.-His mother: Edrie Cookie Neace of Whick, KY.-A daughter: Lorna Denise (Ryan) Bush of Whick, KY. His sons: Glenn Edward (Leandra) Neace of Richmond, VA.-Joshua Neace of Whick, KY; Terrance Strong, Jr of Richmond, KY; David Strong of Whick, KY; One brother: Shane (Polly) Neace of Whick, KY.-Grandchildren: Damian Bush, Riley Bush, Austin Bush, Ava Neace, Eli Neace, Ema Neace, William Strong.-Nieces: Jordan Neace, Emily Neace, Lexie Bush.-Nephew: Tyler Smith.-Mother in law: Norma Strong.-Special friends: Bob and Ricky Combs.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Full Gospel Church of Whick with Raymond Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Wednesday at the Full Gospel Church of Whick.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: Glenn Edward Neace, Joshua Neace, Terrance Strong, JR, David Strong; Shane Neace, Austin Bush, and Ricky Combs.-Cautionary measures should be observed due to COVID.
