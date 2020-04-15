Glenn Michael Moore, age 65, of Haddix, KY passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born December 29, 1954, in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late James and June (Strong) Moore.-He was preceded in death by one brother: Donald James Moore.- He is survived by one daughter: Jaime Wells of Haddix, KY. One son: Gary J. Moore of Haddix, KY.- Two brothers: Gary (Elizabeth) Moore of Jackson, KY; William (Sandy) Moore of Frankfort, KY. Five grandchildren: Lilliana Wells, Brody Wells, Allie Moore, Makayla Jones, Jozalynn Moore.- A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

