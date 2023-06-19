Glenn Spicer, age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born March 19, 1948 in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late George and Mattie Spencer Spicer. Glenn was a US Army Veteran. He was preceded also in death by his wife: Mary Fugate Spicer. His son: Glenn Spicer, Jr and his daughter: Mattie Spicer Cole. Brother: Wayne Spicer. Sister: Shirley Spicer. He is survived by his grandchildren: Anthony Stewart, Christopher Stewart, Travis (Amanda) Fugate, Heather Miller. -Stepson: Perry (Arnetta) Fugate of Campton, KY. – Brothers: Cecil Spicer, Randy Spicer and George Dana (Laura) Spicer of Jackson, KY. Linville (Judy) Spicer of MI. Sisters: Bonnie Fugate and Charlene Whitely (Jim Combs) of Jackson, KY. -Four great grandchildren: Jana Miller, Annslee Fugate, Luke Fugate, Mattison Fugate. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Fugate officiating. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
