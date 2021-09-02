Glenna Baker, age 85, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Glenna was born on October 24, 1935 to the late David and Cora Noble Deaton. She was a Homemaker.
Glenna is survived by Seven Sons; Ken Baker of Richmond, Kentucky, Jimmy Darrell Baker of River Caney, Kentucky, Jerry(Irene) Baker of Ned, Kentucky, Eugene(Pat) Baker of River Caney, Kentucky, Luther Baker of Jackson, Kentucky, Lester Baker of River Caney, Kentucky, David Aaron Baker of Hazard, Kentucky, One Daughter; Johnita(Brent) Hale of Batavia Ohio, Three Sisters; Vera Rice, Patty Baker, Treva Vires, One Brother; Ricky Deaton, and a Host of Grandchildren and GreatGrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Cora Noble Deaton, and one Son; Wayne Baker.
Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. with the Funeral following at 12:00 P.M. with Dean Demaris officiating. Glenna will be laid to rest in the Red Hill Cemetery in Chavies, Kentucky, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.