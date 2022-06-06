Glenna Fugate

Glenna Fugate, 62, Hardshell passed away Sunday, June 5, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was preceded in death by her father, Artis Miller. She was a member of the Caney Creek Mennonite Church. She is survived by husband, Danny Fugate; sons, Artis Daniel Fugate, Artis James Fugate; mother, Lalie Miller; father-in-law, George Fugate; sisters, Edna Hudson, Phyllis Stacy, Stephanie Brewer (Randall); granddaughter, Allison Fugate. Funeral Tuesday, June 7, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Miller Family Cemetery at Hardshell Caney. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

