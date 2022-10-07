Glenna Lou Robinson, age 67, of Mt. Vernon, KY, and formerly of Jackson passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon.-She was born February 9, 1955, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Robert “Buck” and Lula Watkins Stevens.-Preceded also in death by husband: Mitchell Jake Robinson: Son: Ricky Robinson: Daughter: Lisa Robinson; Brothers: Jimmy Stevens; Blaine Stevens, and Gary Stevens.-She is survived by her son: Mark Robinson of Jackson, KY; Sister: Gracie Wireman of Jackson, KY; Brothers: Robert Stevens and Bobby Stevens. -Grandson: Mark Robinson, Jr, and great-granddaughter: Ava Robinson.-Special cousin: Henry Spencer.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Robinson Cemetery, Stray Branch Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
