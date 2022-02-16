Glennis Watts, age 89, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away February 14, 2022 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
Glennis was born on February 7, 1933, to the late Isaac and Clara Noble Watts. He was a former Teacher and Served in Korea with The Air Force.
Glennis is survived by his wife; Ruthie Knarr Watts of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Wayne(Teresa) Watts of Jackson, Kentucky, One Daughter; Jody Watts of Pembrook, Kentucky, Four Brothers; Jay(Carmie) Watts of Vanckeve, Kentucky, Zane Watts of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Jake(Bessie) Watts of Watts, Kentucky, Ronnie Watts of Paintsville, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Blanche(Ken) Back of Jackson, Kentucky, Lillian Watts of Jackson, Kentucky, Jenette Smith of Ned, Kentucky, Three Grandsons; Isaac Travis(Kellie) Watts, Jarrod Wayne(Chasity) Watts, Glennis Shane Watts, Five Great Grandchildren; Olivia Watts, Whitley Watts, Alyssa Watts, William Watts, Wyatt Watts, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Glennis was preceded in death by his parents; Isaac and Clara Noble Watts, Three Brothers; Ishmael, Ike Jr., and Clell Watts, Two Sisters; Audrey Combs, Connie Watts, and One Great Grandson; Waylon Watts,
Funeral Services for Glennis Watts will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday February 17, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Steve Bowling officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 17, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Glennis will be laid to rest in The Jackson, Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Grandsons and his Brothers- In - Law serving as Pallbearers.
In relation to Covid-19, masks and cautionary measures are to be observed.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky. 40504.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.