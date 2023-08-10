The Jackson Walmart has joined other businesses and has created Sensory-Friendly Hours for the Back-to-School season to continue to create a shopping experience where everyone feels like they belong and can bring their unique identities, experiences, disabilities, and perspectives into the store.
The special hours are going on now through Saturday, August 26th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. as the store works to make the shopping experience a little easier on individuals and families who are especially sensitive to lights and sounds.
What shoppers can expect is the radio turned off; lighting dimmed; and the TV wall set to static or low sensory images.
These accommodations are meant to improve shopping experiences for autistic people, those with sensory processing issues and other sensory differences.
"We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong," the company stated. "This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.