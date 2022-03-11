The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to address repairing the courthouse elevator.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble conveyed an estimate of $69,756.00 from DNC Elevator to replace a necessary part and bring the elevator up to code. The estimate did not cover labor or any other additional expenses.
The Judge stated he spoke to Commissioner Dennis King about funding to cover the repairs or purchasing a new elevator. Commissioner King said the county could receive funding through grants such as an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve Judge Noble to meet with KRADD representative Jennifer McIntosh to start the grant process to obtain funding for a new elevator or to cover the repair costs along with signing all necessary documents pertaining to the project.
Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis stated “The courthouse elevator must be up and running. It provides access to the courthouse for the handicapped and is a huge asset especially during early voting.” She would add that early voting would be May 12, 13, 14 (2022) and voting is open to anyone in Breathitt County during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.