Golden Wells, age 85, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 17, 1936, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late George and Eliza Bea Haddix Robertson.- She was also preceded in death by her son: Duane Eddie Howard.-Her sisters: Fern Gonterman, Beulah Rose, and Malvery Lindon.- Her brothers: Arlie Robertson, Grover Robertson, and Arthur “Butch” Robertson.-Golden was the retired assistant activities director at the Nim Henson Nursing Home.-She is survived by her daughter: Diana (John) Edinburgh of Winchester, KY.- Her son: Dexter Howard (Linda Gail Burgett) of Jackson, KY.- Her sisters: Lola Barnett of LaGrange, KY; Rose Hounshell and Nellie Robertson of Wolverine, KY. Three grandchildren: Lisa (Joel) Gross, Gary Lynn (Nikki) Taulbee, II, and Lindsay Neace.-Nine great-grandchildren: Ashlianne, Taylor, McKenzie, Kaylee, Luke, Aiden, Ava, Eli, Ema.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Robertson Family Cemetery at Wolverine, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to COVID, the family requests social distancing and masks to be worn.
