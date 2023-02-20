Goldie Jean Haddix, age 68 of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. She was born August 28, 1954 at Perkins Branch in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Arlie and Elma Miller Fugate. She was also preceded in death by brothers: Zephaniah Fugate and Doug Caudill. Sister: Vergie Caudill and Cora Thorpe. Her in-laws: Marion and Opal Haddix and her maternal grandmother: Malinda Miller. Nephews: Gerall Prater and Bengy Thorpe. Niece: Anna Thorpe. She is survived by her loving husband: Tommy Haddix of Lost Creek, KY. Her son: T.J. Haddix of Lost Creek, KY. Sisters: Dot Prater (Jack) and Margarett Combs (Ernest) both of Lost Creek, KY. Brother: Arlie Edward Fugate (Deloris) of Lost Creek, KY. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with George Watts officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery Inc. Haddix, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Austin Caudill, Aaron Caudill, Jared Prater, Justin Taulbee, Austin Taulbe, Ervine Prater, Junior Caudill. Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Fugate, Ernest Combs, Jack Brewer, Bobby Thorpe, Larry Deaton, T J Haddix.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.