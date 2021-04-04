Here’s your weather forecast for Easter, April 4, 2021
High of 72° Low of 46° Not a cloud in the sky today nor tomorrow
According to the National Weather Service, there is an one (1) percent chance of it raining today. It will still be cool this morning with breezes out of the south turning from out of the West, then Southwest on into the evening.
The high today is going to be 72° with an overnight low of 46°. It is 46° this morning.
The wind is will blow from out of a predominantly southern direction this morning then migrate over to a westerly origin. The wind will blow from out of the south again, starting about 2AM Monday morning. Wind speed will blow between 2 and 5 MPH all day.
Humidity today will hover around 42%.
Our extended forecast calls for a bluebird, sunny day tomorrow with partly cloudy but sunny skies on through the first part of the week with rain hitting in Thursday, Friday, and lasting through Saturday before the sun pokes through the skies again our next Lord’s day.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper, The Jackson Times-Voice.
