Here’s your weather forecast for April 23, 2021
High of 63° Low of 35° overcast day but anticipated the rain will hold off until possibly tomorrow
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. Bundle up because it will be chilly this morning but should warm up to temperate this afternoon.
The high today is going to be 63° with an overnight low of 35°. It is 35° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of a mostly southern direction today, bringing with it warmer temperatures than we have been experiencing. Look for winds today as low as 1 MPH gently breezing up around 10 MPH at times but mostly staying in the 4-7 MPH range.
Humidity today will hover around 70%.
Our extended forecast calls for rain again on Saturday, with Sunday returning to partial cloud-clover but most sunny skies. Monday still looks to be a perfectly sunny day. Tuesday we will see a return to Sunday’s forecast with rain moving back in on Thursday and Friday of next week. Look for temperatures to be in the 50s to 60s this weekend with Sunday being a high of 67° before highs in the high-70s to mid-80s next week through Thursday with it being a high of 65° a week from today.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
