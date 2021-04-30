Here’s your weather forecast for April 30, 2021
High of 73° Low of 42° with a 3% chance of it raining today
There shouldn’t be a single cloud in the sky today or tomorrow. Won’t that be quite the break from the rain we have endured the last two days?
Great likelihood we see the sun both today and tomorrow with Sunday promising cloudy skies but still sunshine aplenty.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three (3) percent chance of it raining today Chances for rain tomorrow are about like today with the forecast calling for a bright sunshiny day with a high of 74°.
Today’s high will be 73° with a low of 42° and it is 53° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a bright, cheery scenario with sunshine and a high of 74° and a low of 55°.
Humidity today will hover around 90% so we are back to the muggy, sticky type of humidity.
